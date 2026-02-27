FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 4,820 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lessened its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 56.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,680 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 4,820 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth $31,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 39.7% in the third quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.81, for a total transaction of $147,848.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 46,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,502,184.05. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total transaction of $940,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 155,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,190,293.42. This trade represents a 3.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 260,542 shares of company stock valued at $49,910,995 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $149.40 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.57 and a 52-week high of $223.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.82.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The network technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 12.96%.The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.650-3.700 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Truist Financial set a $200.00 target price on Palo Alto Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Citizens Jmp restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.62.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company’s product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

