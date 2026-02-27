FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.39, Briefing.com reports. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $990.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. FTI Consulting updated its FY 2026 guidance to 8.900-9.600 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from FTI Consulting’s conference call:

Record full‑year 2025 results — revenues of $3.79 billion, adjusted EBITDA of $463.6 million and adjusted EPS of $8.83, marking the 11th consecutive year of adjusted EPS growth.

Capital and cash priorities include aggressive buybacks in 2025 (5.3M shares for $858.6M, ~$491.8M authorization remaining), continued senior hiring plus planned junior hiring, and weaker operating cash flow partly due to $255M of forgivable loans issued in 2025.

NYSE:FCN opened at $167.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. FTI Consulting has a 12-month low of $149.31 and a 12-month high of $183.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.27.

FCN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 3,332.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 163,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,905,000 after acquiring an additional 158,591 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth about $1,384,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 146.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in FTI Consulting by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 229.5% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 137,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,546,000 after acquiring an additional 96,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat — FTI delivered $1.78 EPS vs. the Zacks/consensus $1.39 estimate, a clear upside that drove immediate investor optimism. Read More.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc is a global business advisory firm providing multidisciplinary solutions designed to address complex challenges and strategic opportunities. The company’s primary service offerings encompass corporate finance & restructuring, economic consulting, forensic & litigation consulting, strategic communications, and technology. These capabilities enable clients to manage financial distress, navigate regulatory environments, resolve disputes, build trust with stakeholders, and leverage data-driven insights.

In its corporate finance & restructuring practice, FTI delivers restructuring, interim management, and transaction advisory services to companies facing operational or financial pressures.

