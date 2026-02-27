FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $6.44, but opened at $6.01. FTAI Infrastructure shares last traded at $6.0720, with a volume of 928,354 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $143.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.16 million. FTAI Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 41.09% and a negative return on equity of 75.13%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. FTAI Infrastructure’s payout ratio is -4.88%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FIP. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Infrastructure in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of FTAI Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,939,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 3,990.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,009,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911,600 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in FTAI Infrastructure by 425.7% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,639,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947,567 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $5,521,000. Finally, Northern Right Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at $5,465,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day moving average is $5.08. The company has a market cap of $721.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.28.

FTAI Infrastructure Ltd (NASDAQ: FIP) is a closed-end investment company that acquires and manages infrastructure assets offering stable, long-term cash flows. The company targets core and core-plus infrastructure sectors with contracted or regulated revenue streams, aiming to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders. FTAI Infrastructure’s portfolio is diversified across multiple sub-sectors, geographies and counterparties to manage risk and capture growth opportunities in global infrastructure markets.

The company focuses on three primary investment categories: communications infrastructure, transport and logistics infrastructure, and utility infrastructure.

