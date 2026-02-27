FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAIN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 on March 16th

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of FTAIN opened at $25.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.51. FTAI Aviation has a 12-month low of $24.32 and a 12-month high of $25.95.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. is a publicly traded aircraft leasing company that acquires, leases and sells commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company’s fleet consists of narrow-body and wide-body jets, primarily from the Airbus A320 family and Boeing 737 series, which it places under operating leases with carriers across Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America. FTAI Aviation focuses on modern, mid-life aircraft to balance acquisition cost with residual value stability.

In addition to lease financing, FTAI Aviation provides comprehensive asset management and remarketing services.

