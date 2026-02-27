Fresenius SE & Co. (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Fresenius SE & Co. (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 122,304 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 127% from the previous session’s volume of 53,801 shares.The stock last traded at $15.20 and had previously closed at $15.21.

A number of brokerages have commented on FSNUY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. in a report on Monday, December 15th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The stock has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.58 and a 200-day moving average of $14.40.

Fresenius SE & Co. (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 5.71%.The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fresenius SE & Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a global healthcare group headquartered in Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany. Founded in 1912 by Eduard Fresenius, the company has grown into one of the world’s leading providers of products and services for dialysis, hospitals and outpatient medical care. Trading on major European exchanges and available over the counter in the U.S. as FSNUY, Fresenius SE & Co brings together a portfolio of specialized healthcare businesses under one corporate umbrella.

The company operates through four main business segments.

