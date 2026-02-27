Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLA) Short Interest Update

Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 79,968 shares, a decrease of 59.8% from the January 29th total of 198,713 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 47,520 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 47,520 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLLA traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.14. The company had a trading volume of 138,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,814. Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF has a 12 month low of $17.46 and a 12 month high of $29.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.51. The stock has a market cap of $72.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Trading of Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $752,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF in the fourth quarter worth $858,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF during the fourth quarter worth $313,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF by 197.9% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 5,649 shares during the period.

Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF (FLLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Latin America RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Latin American equities. FLLA was launched on Oct 9, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

