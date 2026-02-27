Forge First Asset Management Inc. Invests $15.35 Million in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. $CWST

Forge First Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 161,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,353,000. Casella Waste Systems accounts for about 7.0% of Forge First Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 180.2% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 301.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 235.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $92.13 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $121.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 767.81 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.50 and a 200 day moving average of $96.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $469.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CWST. UBS Group boosted their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $120.00 target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $125.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CWST

About Casella Waste Systems

(Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc is a regional resource management company headquartered in Rutland, Vermont. Established in 1975, the company has grown from a single-truck operation into a multi-state provider of integrated waste management solutions. Casella offers a comprehensive range of services, including residential, commercial and industrial waste collection, transfer station operations, landfill disposal, recycling processing and organics management.

Through a network of solid waste transfer stations, recycling facilities and landfills, Casella serves communities primarily across the northeastern United States and parts of the mid-Atlantic region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.