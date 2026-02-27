Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $304.00 to $225.00. The stock had previously closed at $123.13, but opened at $110.04. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Flutter Entertainment shares last traded at $104.3640, with a volume of 5,067,674 shares trading hands.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $300.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research downgraded Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Flutter Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.65.

Key Stories Impacting Flutter Entertainment

Positive Sentiment: Several Wall Street firms reaffirmed buy/outperform views even after cutting targets, leaving meaningful upside vs. the current price (BTIG lowered its PT to $180 with a buy; Needham kept a buy rating after revisiting the name). BTIG price-target cut Needham revisits buy

Company published its 2025 Annual Report — provides full detail on results, strategy and risks but is informational rather than market-moving by itself.

Q4 metrics were mixed: some outlets flagged a slight EPS beat vs one consensus ($1.74 vs $1.72 per Zacks) while others emphasize larger misses vs different estimates — signaling results are ambiguous depending on which consensus you use.

Management issued cautious 2026 guidance that came in well below analyst expectations, citing continued challenges in the US market; that weak outlook is the primary driver of investor concern.

Market reaction to the earnings/guidance was severe: shares plunged in London (reports of ~12% drop) and the stock hit 52-week lows after the release.

Operational headwinds at FanDuel: high NFL "hold" (bookmaker margin) and an inability to retain bettors drove slower activity and share losses to competitors — a key explanation management gave for the slowdown.

Costs weighed on 2025 profits and the company flagged margin pressure from promotional activity and other investments, which tempers near-term earnings recovery expectations.

Costs weighed on 2025 profits and the company flagged margin pressure from promotional activity and other investments, which tempers near-term earnings recovery expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Short interest has risen notably (~24% month-over-month to ~7.1% of float), increasing downside pressure but also creating potential for short-covering volatility. (Data summarized in filings/market reports.)

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flutter Entertainment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Flutter Entertainment by 219.4% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT boosted its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 1,685.7% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

Flutter Entertainment Trading Down 15.5%

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.04. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc is a global sports betting and gaming company that operates a portfolio of consumer-facing brands and digital platforms. The company’s primary activities include online sports betting, casino gaming, poker, and daily fantasy sports, delivered through web and mobile applications as well as retail betting locations in select markets. Flutter focuses on product development, customer acquisition and engagement, and compliance with local gambling regulations across the jurisdictions where it operates.

Flutter’s brand portfolio includes well-known names in different regional markets, such as FanDuel in the United States, PokerStars, Betfair, Paddy Power and Sky Betting & Gaming in Europe and elsewhere.

