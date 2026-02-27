Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Research

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FLO. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Flowers Foods from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Stephens set a $11.00 target price on Flowers Foods in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Flowers Foods Price Performance

Flowers Foods stock opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 0.33. Flowers Foods has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $20.23.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 1.59%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Flowers Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Flowers Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.800-0.900 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Flowers Foods will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 209,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $2,271,830.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,022,380 shares in the company, valued at $11,113,270.60. This represents a 16.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLO. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $409,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Flowers Foods by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,333,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc is one of the largest producers of packaged bakery foods in the United States, offering a variety of fresh bread, buns, rolls, snack cakes and tortillas. Headquartered in Thomasville, Georgia, the company operates an extensive network of bakeries and distribution centers that serve retail grocery chains, convenience stores, mass merchandisers and foodservice customers nationwide. Flowers Foods markets its products under well-known brands such as Nature’s Own, Wonder, Dave’s Killer Bread, Mrs.

Further Reading

