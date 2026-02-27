Flowco Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FLOC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Flowco Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FLOC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.25.

FLOC has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Flowco in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Flowco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Flowco in a report on Friday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Flowco in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Flowco from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd.

Shares of NYSE FLOC opened at $24.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.13. Flowco has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Flowco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.67%.

In other news, EVP Chad Roberts sold 54,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $1,224,867.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 67,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,309.12. This trade represents a 44.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 163,500 shares of company stock worth $3,419,009 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Flowco in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowco by 8,929.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Flowco during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Flowco by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Flowco in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000.

We are a leading provider of production optimization, artificial lift and methane abatement solutions for the oil and natural gas industry. Our products and services include a full range of equipment and technology solutions that enable our customers to efficiently and cost-effectively maximize the profitability and economic lifespan of the production phase of their operations. Our principal products and services are organized into two business segments: (i) Production Solutions; and (ii) Natural Gas Technologies.

