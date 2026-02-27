Flex Ltd. $FLEX Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 79.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,490 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Flex were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Flex by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,620,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,029,769,000 after acquiring an additional 687,835 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Flex by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,083,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $758,465,000 after buying an additional 221,819 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Flex by 38.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,259,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $611,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377,669 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Flex by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,871,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,870,000 after purchasing an additional 508,495 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Flex by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,180,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,511 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $63.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.51. Flex Ltd. has a 52-week low of $25.11 and a 52-week high of $72.22.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. Flex had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Flex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.270 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.890 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 10,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.97, for a total value of $719,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 27,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,739.43. The trade was a 26.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 21,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $1,310,689.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 143,803 shares in the company, valued at $8,805,057.69. The trade was a 12.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FLEX shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Flex from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Flex from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Raymond James Financial set a $80.00 price target on Flex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Flex in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.78.

Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX), formerly known as Flextronics, is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and original design manufacturing (ODM). The company offers end-to-end product lifecycle solutions including product design and engineering, prototyping, volume manufacturing, testing, and aftermarket services. Its offerings extend into supply chain management, component sourcing, logistics and distribution, and advanced manufacturing capabilities such as automation and digital manufacturing to support customers from concept through end-of-life.

Flex serves a broad range of industries, including automotive, healthcare, industrial, communications, and consumer electronics, working with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and technology companies to accelerate time to market and manage complex supply chains.

