First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG) Short Interest Up 124.3% in February

First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 51,531 shares, an increase of 124.3% from the January 29th total of 22,977 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 162,907 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company's shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 749.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of FIIG stock opened at $21.24 on Friday. First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a one year low of $19.96 and a one year high of $21.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.21.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a $0.0813 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th.

The First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FIIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of US investment grade, corporate debt securities. The portfolio aims for a dollar-weighted average maturity between three and ten years FIIG was launched on Aug 2, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

