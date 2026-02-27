First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG) Short Interest Up 124.3% in February

First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 51,531 shares, an increase of 124.3% from the January 29th total of 22,977 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 162,907 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 162,907 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 749.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000.
Shares of FIIG stock opened at $21.24 on Friday. First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a one year low of $19.96 and a one year high of $21.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.21.
The First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FIIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of US investment grade, corporate debt securities. The portfolio aims for a dollar-weighted average maturity between three and ten years FIIG was launched on Aug 2, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.
