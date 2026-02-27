First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Short Interest Update

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 65,781 shares, a decrease of 57.6% from the January 29th total of 155,291 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 680,381 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 680,381 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTHI. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 65,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. KKM Financial LLC acquired a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $351,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $427,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,385,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,714,000 after acquiring an additional 193,961 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 186,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 38,126 shares during the period.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Performance

FTHI stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.67. 635,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,378. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.64. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $24.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.65.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a $0.177 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

