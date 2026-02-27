First Horizon Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 41,153 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 146% compared to the average volume of 16,724 call options.

First Horizon Stock Down 5.1%

NYSE FHN traded down $1.26 on Friday, hitting $23.65. 4,267,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,564,870. First Horizon has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $26.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.63.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. First Horizon had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Horizon will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from First Horizon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.91%.

FHN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on First Horizon from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on First Horizon from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on First Horizon from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of First Horizon from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.66.

In other news, EVP Anthony J. Restel sold 5,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $139,257.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 619,132 shares in the company, valued at $15,075,864.20. This represents a 0.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at $153,942,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth $90,319,000. Azora Capital LP increased its position in First Horizon by 1,020.5% during the 2nd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,610,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,300 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,180,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,738,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,865 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation, headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, is a diversified financial services company providing an array of retail, commercial and wealth management solutions. As the largest bank-based financial services firm in Tennessee, First Horizon operates through a network of branches and digital platforms across the Southeastern United States, offering personal and business banking, mortgage origination and servicing, payment solutions and treasury management services.

Tracing its origins to the First National Bank of Memphis established in 1864, First Horizon has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to serve customers in Tennessee, Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida.

