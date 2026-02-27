First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.53 and traded as high as $30.65. First Community shares last traded at $30.02, with a volume of 38,311 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of First Community in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Hovde Group increased their target price on First Community from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $230.85 million, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 million. First Community had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 16.85%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Community Corporation will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. First Community’s payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Community during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in First Community during the third quarter worth $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in First Community by 324.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Community by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new stake in shares of First Community during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 61.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: FCCO) is the bank holding company for First Community Bank, a full-service commercial bank headquartered in Bluefield, West Virginia. Through its subsidiary, the company delivers a comprehensive range of financial services to individuals, small businesses and larger commercial clients. Its operations are focused on community banking, with an emphasis on personalized relationship management and local decision-making.

The company’s core offerings include deposit products such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit and money market accounts, as well as consumer and commercial lending solutions.

