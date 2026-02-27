First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.150-1.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion.

First Advantage Stock Up 22.8%

FA stock opened at $11.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.21. First Advantage has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $19.01. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 389.67 and a beta of 1.17.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. First Advantage had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 0.65%.The business’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. First Advantage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.150-1.250 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that First Advantage will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of First Advantage from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research cut shares of First Advantage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in First Advantage during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Advantage by 4.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 35,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in First Advantage by 7.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 239,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after buying an additional 16,664 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in First Advantage in the second quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Advantage by 627.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 57,946 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Advantage is a global provider of background screening, identity verification and workforce risk management solutions. The company delivers a comprehensive suite of services that help employers verify candidate credentials, manage regulatory compliance and mitigate risk throughout the employee lifecycle. Its platform is built to integrate with leading human capital management and applicant tracking systems, enabling a seamless and scalable experience for organizations of all sizes.

The company’s core offerings include pre-employment and continuous background screening, digital identity verification, drug and health testing, and ongoing employee monitoring.

