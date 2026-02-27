Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI) to Issue $0.03 Interim Dividend

Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 289.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th.

Finbar Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $212.26 million, a P/E ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.57.

Finbar Group Company Profile

Finbar Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and invests in properties in Australia. It engages in the development of commercial properties and medium to high density residential buildings, as well as rents its properties. Finbar Group Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is based in East Perth, Australia.

