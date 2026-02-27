Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI) to Issue $0.03 Interim Dividend

Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 289.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th.
Finbar Group Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $212.26 million, a P/E ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.57.
Finbar Group Company Profile
