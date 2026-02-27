Fifth Lane Capital LP Purchases 5,343 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Fifth Lane Capital LP lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 356.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,843 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,343 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 2.1% of Fifth Lane Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Fifth Lane Capital LP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,312,182 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,624,411,000 after buying an additional 675,075 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at about $3,837,207,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,750,560 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,729,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730,192 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,502,469 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,340,346,000 after buying an additional 432,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 33.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 6,191,871 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,904,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,245 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.13.

NYSE:UNH opened at $286.63 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $234.60 and a 12-month high of $606.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $312.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.41.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $113.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.38 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 2.69%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.81 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.02%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

