Fifth Era Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:FERAU) Trading 0.7% Higher – What’s Next?

Fifth Era Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:FERAU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.58 and last traded at $10.58. 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.51.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fifth Era Acquisition Corp I stock. Clear Street Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fifth Era Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:FERAU – Free Report) by 53,350.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,402 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Group Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Era Acquisition Corp I were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Fifth Era Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:FERAU) is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) listed on the NASDAQ exchange. As a blank‑check company, it was formed to raise capital through an initial public offering for the purpose of identifying, negotiating and completing a business combination with one or more operating companies. The entity itself does not conduct traditional commercial operations; instead, its primary business activity is the pursuit of acquisition targets that can be taken public through a merger or similar transaction.

Like other SPACs, Fifth Era Acquisition Corp I deploys the capital raised from public investors and any additional sponsor contributions to effect a transaction within a prescribed timeframe, after which investors typically have the right to redeem their shares if they do not approve a proposed business combination.

