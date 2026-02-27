Fidelity Sustainable High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:FSYD) Short Interest Up 106.7% in February

Fidelity Sustainable High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:FSYD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 21,488 shares, an increase of 106.7% from the January 29th total of 10,396 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 22,755 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 22,755 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Sustainable High Yield ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Sustainable High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. KW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Sustainable High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Fidelity Sustainable High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $399,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Fidelity Sustainable High Yield ETF by 288.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 13,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Sustainable High Yield ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 27,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Sustainable High Yield ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity Sustainable High Yield ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.76. 23,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,534. Fidelity Sustainable High Yield ETF has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $49.16. The stock has a market cap of $102.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.55.

Fidelity Sustainable High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

About Fidelity Sustainable High Yield ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 26th will be given a $0.202 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%.

The Fidelity Sustainable High Yield ETF (FSYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that combines a multi-factor quantitative screen, fundamental analysis, and ESG rating to select high-yield bonds issued by global corporations that exhibit sustainability practices. FSYD was launched on Feb 15, 2022 and is managed by Fidelity.

