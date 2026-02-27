Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF $FNCL Shares Sold by Buska Wealth Management LLC

Buska Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,340 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF makes up 1.3% of Buska Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Buska Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $4,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 71.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 12,791 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the first quarter worth $2,344,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the first quarter worth $200,000.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of FNCL stock opened at $74.78 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.68 and a fifty-two week high of $80.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.95.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

