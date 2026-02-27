Ferrovial (NASDAQ:FER) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $74.79 and last traded at $74.29, with a volume of 189889 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.07.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FER shares. Weiss Ratings cut Ferrovial from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Ferrovial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.30 target price (up from $72.10) on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.30.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Ferrovial by 1,089.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferrovial by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferrovial by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ferrovial by 240.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrovial during the third quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

Ferrovial, SA is a Spanish multinational infrastructure company headquartered in Madrid that develops, constructs, operates and maintains transport and urban infrastructure. Its core activities include the design and construction of large civil engineering projects, the development and operation of transport concessions such as toll roads and airports, and the provision of urban and industrial services and maintenance. The company typically operates through long-term concession and public-private partnership models, combining construction expertise with asset management and operations.

Within its operating model, Ferrovial’s business spans construction contracting, concession management and services.

