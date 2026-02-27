Federated Hermes Short Duration Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FCSH) Short Interest Up 133.5% in February

Federated Hermes Short Duration Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FCSHGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,006 shares, a growth of 133.5% from the January 29th total of 2,144 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,417 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Federated Hermes Short Duration Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FCSH opened at $24.63 on Friday. Federated Hermes Short Duration Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $24.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.50 and a 200 day moving average of $24.48.

Federated Hermes Short Duration Corporate ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.0847 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. This is a boost from Federated Hermes Short Duration Corporate ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Federated Hermes Short Duration Corporate ETF stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Federated Hermes Short Duration Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FCSHFree Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,065,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,434,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 79.45% of Federated Hermes Short Duration Corporate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Federated Hermes Short Duration Corporate ETF

The Federated Hermes Short Duration Corporate ETF (FCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks high current income through the active management of short-term US dollar-denominated corporate debt securities that are rated investment-grade. FCSH was launched on Dec 16, 2021 and is managed by Federated Hermes.

