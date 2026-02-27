Federated Hermes Short Duration Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FCSH) Short Interest Up 133.5% in February

Federated Hermes Short Duration Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FCSH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,006 shares, a growth of 133.5% from the January 29th total of 2,144 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,417 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,417 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Federated Hermes Short Duration Corporate ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA FCSH opened at $24.63 on Friday. Federated Hermes Short Duration Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $24.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.50 and a 200 day moving average of $24.48.
Federated Hermes Short Duration Corporate ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.0847 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. This is a boost from Federated Hermes Short Duration Corporate ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th.
About Federated Hermes Short Duration Corporate ETF
The Federated Hermes Short Duration Corporate ETF (FCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks high current income through the active management of short-term US dollar-denominated corporate debt securities that are rated investment-grade. FCSH was launched on Dec 16, 2021 and is managed by Federated Hermes.
