Experian PLC (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Short Interest Up 3,136.0% in February

Experian PLC (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 71,193 shares, an increase of 3,136.0% from the January 29th total of 2,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 849,541 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 849,541 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXPGY. Wolfe Research upgraded Experian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Citigroup upgraded Experian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

OTCMKTS EXPGY opened at $37.49 on Friday. Experian has a 12 month low of $32.26 and a 12 month high of $55.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.32.

Experian is a global information services company that specializes in consumer and business credit reporting, data analytics, and decisioning technologies. The company collects and aggregates data from a range of sources to produce credit reports and credit scores, and it provides tools that help lenders, insurers, retailers and other organizations assess credit risk, detect fraud, and make automated decisions. In addition to core credit reporting, Experian offers identity verification, fraud prevention, credit monitoring and consumer education services targeted at both individual consumers and enterprise clients.

Products and services include business credit and risk management solutions, marketing data and analytics to support customer acquisition and segmentation, and software-as-a-service platforms and APIs that enable real-time decisioning and workflow integration.

