ExlService Holdings, Inc. $EXLS Position Lessened by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,416,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 166,432 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 2.15% of ExlService worth $150,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in ExlService by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 319,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,007,000 after purchasing an additional 134,491 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 17.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 224,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,825,000 after purchasing an additional 33,067 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 602.1% in the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 71,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 61,708 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 18,533.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 43,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 43,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 261.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 74,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,265,000 after buying an additional 53,651 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on EXLS. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 target price on ExlService in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lowered their price target on ExlService from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of ExlService from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

In other ExlService news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 1,197 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $35,658.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 53,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,710.79. The trade was a 2.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 11,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $470,842.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 115,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,609,727.28. This trade represents a 9.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 23,360 shares of company stock valued at $920,567 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $30.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.39. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.94 and a fifty-two week high of $50.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ExlService Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a global operations management and analytics company that partners with clients in insurance, healthcare, banking, and financial services to drive digital transformation and operational excellence. The firm delivers analytics-driven solutions and business process outsourcing services, including claims adjudication, finance and accounting, data management, and customer service support. ExlService combines domain expertise with advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation technologies to help organizations optimize processes, enhance customer experiences, and manage risk.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in New York City, ExlService has grown through a mix of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions, earning recognition for its data analytics capabilities and industry-specific knowledge.

