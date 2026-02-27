Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Evertec, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $25.77, but opened at $26.95. Evertec shares last traded at $28.3750, with a volume of 168,291 shares changing hands.

The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Evertec had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 34.79%. The firm had revenue of $244.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Evertec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.840-3.960 EPS.

Evertec Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Evertec’s payout ratio is presently 8.89%.

Key Headlines Impacting Evertec

Company raised FY‑2026 earnings guidance to $3.840–$3.960 EPS (above Street), and provided roughly $1.0B revenue guidance, signaling stronger outlook for the year. Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat: reported EPS $0.93 vs $0.91 consensus and revenue $244.8M vs $236.8M est; revenue +13.1% y/y — a clear near‑term fundamental beat that supports the guidance raise. Earnings Beat

Investors can review the full earnings call / transcript and slide deck for execution details and segment metrics. Negative Sentiment: Technicals/liquidity are weaker: shares remain below the 50‑ and 200‑day SMAs and today’s volume was well below average, which can amplify short‑term volatility despite the beat/guidance. Trading Stats

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Here are the key news stories impacting Evertec this week:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Evertec in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Evertec from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Evertec from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research downgraded Evertec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evertec

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Evertec by 4.3% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Evertec by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Evertec by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Evertec by 2.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Evertec by 0.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Evertec Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

About Evertec

Evertec, Inc (NYSE: EVTC) is a leading full‐service transaction processor in Puerto Rico, Latin America and the Caribbean. The company delivers integrated technology solutions for electronic payments, providing financial institutions, merchants and governments with secure and scalable platforms to accept, process and settle transactions across card, ATM, debit and digital channels. Headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Evertec supports both domestic and cross‐border payment flows, enabling clients to streamline operations and expand their digital commerce capabilities.

Evertec’s suite of services includes merchant acquiring, payment gateway connectivity, ATM and point‐of‐sale network management, and fraud prevention solutions.

