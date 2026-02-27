Erste Asset Management GmbH Has $21.14 Million Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. $CHH

Erste Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $21,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHH. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 23.6% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the third quarter worth $100,000. Claret Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Simone Wu sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $820,604.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 48,803 shares in the company, valued at $4,956,432.68. This trade represents a 14.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on CHH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Truist Financial set a $126.00 price objective on Choice Hotels International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 target price on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $111.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHH

Choice Hotels International Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE:CHH opened at $108.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.57. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.04 and a 52-week high of $148.02. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $390.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.26 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 541.07% and a net margin of 23.17%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Choice Hotels International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.920-7.140 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc is a hospitality franchisor specializing in the development and support of lodging brands across the economy, midscale and upscale segments. Through a network of franchisees, Choice Hotels supplies proprietary reservation and distribution systems, comprehensive marketing programs, and operational support services. The company’s core activities include brand management, franchise development, and technology-driven revenue optimization tools designed to enhance guest acquisition and retention for its partners.

Founded in 1939 as Quality Courts United, the company rebranded to Choice Hotels International in 1982 to reflect its expanding brand portfolio and global ambitions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.