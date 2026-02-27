Erste Asset Management GmbH Grows Position in Newmont Corporation $NEM

Erste Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 22,330 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Newmont were worth $30,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its holdings in Newmont by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 26.4% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.7% in the third quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 2.3% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Newmont from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $75.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $89.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.88.

Newmont Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NEM stock opened at $127.46 on Friday. Newmont Corporation has a 1-year low of $41.23 and a 1-year high of $134.88. The firm has a market cap of $138.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,080 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $192,108.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 32,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,003.24. The trade was a 5.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company’s core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

