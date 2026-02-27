Erste Asset Management GmbH Decreases Stake in AutoZone, Inc. $AZO

Erste Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $41,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AZO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,797,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,711,912,000 after purchasing an additional 26,544 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 371,123.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 935,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,724,000 after buying an additional 935,230 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 714,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,870,000 after buying an additional 11,088 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 444,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,228,000 after acquiring an additional 8,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at $981,202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, Director Earl G. Graves, Jr. sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,295.00, for a total transaction of $823,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,665. The trade was a 4.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Hannasch purchased 147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3,393.09 per share, for a total transaction of $498,784.23. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,264,152.58. This trade represents a 18.04% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 347 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,256 and have sold 9,447 shares valued at $34,179,923. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:AZO opened at $3,656.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,587.34 and a 200-day moving average of $3,833.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.41. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,210.72 and a 52 week high of $4,388.11.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $31.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $32.69 by ($1.65). The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 65.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $32.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AZO. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, December 29th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on AutoZone from $4,811.00 to $4,268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,400.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on AutoZone from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on AutoZone from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,279.58.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc (NYSE: AZO) is a retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, the company supplies a wide range of aftermarket components, maintenance items and accessories for passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles. Its product assortment includes engine parts, electrical components, batteries, brakes, filters, fluids and interior and exterior accessories, supported by inventory management and logistics systems to serve retail customers and professional service providers.

AutoZone serves both do‑it‑yourself (DIY) consumers and commercial customers such as independent repair shops and service centers.

