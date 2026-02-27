Erste Asset Management GmbH Buys 6,000 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated $RBC

Erste Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $27,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 32.7% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 64.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings Stock Up 1.9%

RBC stock opened at $576.10 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $297.28 and a fifty-two week high of $576.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $505.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $441.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RBC Bearings ( NYSE:RBC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.21. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RBC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $527.00 target price on RBC Bearings and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on RBC Bearings from $542.00 to $599.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Research raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RBC Bearings presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $560.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RBC

RBC Bearings Company Profile

(Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of highly engineered precision bearings and components for extreme applications. The company’s product portfolio includes cylindrical roller bearings, spherical plain bearings, ball bearings, track rollers, and engineered components such as metal-to-metal and polymer bearings. These products are tailored to meet the demanding requirements of aerospace, defense and industrial customers where reliability under severe conditions is critical.

The company’s bearings and components find application in aircraft engines, auxiliary power units, landing gear systems, space and missile programs, industrial gas turbines, oil and gas drilling equipment, and heavy machinery.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.