Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 502 (Bad Gateway). (NASDAQ:CRACR) Trading 16.8% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 502 (Bad Gateway). (NASDAQ:CRACR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 16.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.2102 and last traded at $0.2102. Approximately 1,052 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 52,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 502 (Bad Gateway). Stock Performance

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 502 (Bad Gateway). Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 502 (Bad Gateway). and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.