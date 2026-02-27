Equity Lifestyle Properties’ (ELS) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Company

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $70.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.18% from the stock’s current price.

ELS has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.42.

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $67.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.11. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a twelve month low of $58.15 and a twelve month high of $70.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 943.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc (NYSE: ELS) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, development, ownership and operation of manufactured home communities and recreational vehicle resorts. The company’s portfolio includes more than 450 properties across the United States and Canada, serving over 200,000 residents and visitors. ELS organizes its operations into two primary segments: manufactured housing communities, which provide long-term housing solutions, and upscale RV and seasonal resorts designed for leisure travelers and seasonal patrons.

In its manufactured home division, ELS offers home-site leases combined with community amenities such as landscaped common areas, clubhouses, swimming pools and organized resident events.

