EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG Position Cut by Generali Investments Management Co LLC

Generali Investments Management Co LLC lowered its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,498 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 8,101 shares during the period. Generali Investments Management Co LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 64.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,728,128 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $445,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,928 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 282.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,546,058 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $184,924,000 after buying an additional 1,141,680 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in EOG Resources by 288.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 892,482 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $100,065,000 after buying an additional 662,539 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 122.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 907,231 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $108,514,000 after buying an additional 499,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,494,503 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $537,588,000 after buying an additional 294,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 61,481 shares in the company, valued at $7,685,125. This trade represents a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $121.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.76 and a 200-day moving average of $111.74. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $101.59 and a one year high of $132.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 22.00%.The company had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 44.79%.

EOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $128.00 price target on EOG Resources and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (down from $125.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.85.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc (NYSE: EOG) is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG’s core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

