EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG Position Cut by Generali Investments Management Co LLC

Generali Investments Management Co LLC lowered its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,498 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 8,101 shares during the period. Generali Investments Management Co LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 64.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,728,128 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $445,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,928 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 282.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,546,058 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $184,924,000 after buying an additional 1,141,680 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in EOG Resources by 288.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 892,482 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $100,065,000 after buying an additional 662,539 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 122.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 907,231 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $108,514,000 after buying an additional 499,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,494,503 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $537,588,000 after buying an additional 294,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.
Key Headlines Impacting EOG Resources
Here are the key news stories impacting EOG Resources this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company set a $4.5B free‑cash‑flow target for 2026 with guidance for ~5% oil growth and ~13% total production growth — supportive for long‑term cash generation and returns. EOG outlines $4.5B free cash flow target for 2026
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS beat consensus ($2.27 vs $2.20) and reported a big jump in oil‑equivalent volumes — evidence of operational execution that supports margins and returns. EOG Q4 Earnings Beat
- Positive Sentiment: Board approved a quarterly dividend of $1.02 (annualized yield ~3.3%), which supports income investors and shareholder returns. Dividend announcement / related coverage
- Positive Sentiment: Wolfe Research raised its price target to $140 and kept an Outperform rating — a bullish read that signals upside from some sell‑side analysts. Wolfe Research raises PT to $140
- Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target to $125 but maintained a Neutral rating — a modest endorsement that signals limited near‑term upside per the bank. JPMorgan raises PT to $125
- Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating, describing a balanced risk‑reward profile — reinforces the mixed analyst backdrop. Morgan Stanley Hold commentary
- Negative Sentiment: Revenue for Q4 missed Street forecasts (~$5.64B vs. ~$5.8B expected) and management cited softer crude realizations and some cost pressure — the top‑line miss likely explains some selling pressure. Q4 revenue miss and price/cost commentary
- Negative Sentiment: Reports note a $6.5B capex plan and mixed signals on near‑term production cadence (some coverage says production held at Q4 levels), which could temper free‑cash‑flow timing and investor sentiment. OGJ: capex plan and production cadence
Insider Buying and Selling
EOG Resources Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $121.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.76 and a 200-day moving average of $111.74. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $101.59 and a one year high of $132.09.
EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 22.00%.The company had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
EOG Resources Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 44.79%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
EOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $128.00 price target on EOG Resources and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (down from $125.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.85.
EOG Resources Company Profile
EOG Resources, Inc (NYSE: EOG) is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).
As an upstream-focused company, EOG’s core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than EOG Resources
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- This makes me furious
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.