Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLT) Short Interest Update

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 225,060 shares, a growth of 123.1% from the January 29th total of 100,874 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,392 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 137,392 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Enlight Renewable Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 256.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enlight Renewable Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Enlight Renewable Energy during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Enlight Renewable Energy by 6.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. 38.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enlight Renewable Energy Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of ENLT stock traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.91. 21,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,271. Enlight Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $81.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 66.12, a PEG ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enlight Renewable Energy ( NASDAQ:ENLT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $124.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.12 million. Enlight Renewable Energy had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 7.35%. Research analysts predict that Enlight Renewable Energy will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENLT. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Enlight Renewable Energy to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Enlight Renewable Energy Company Profile

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLT) is an independent power producer specializing in the development, financing, construction and operation of renewable energy assets. The company’s portfolio encompasses utility-scale solar photovoltaic (PV) farms, onshore wind farms and energy storage facilities. By providing end-to-end project management—from site identification and feasibility studies through engineering procurement and construction (EPC) to long-term operations and maintenance—Enlight seeks to deliver reliable clean power under long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs).

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Tel Aviv, Enlight has pursued an international growth strategy with operational and development projects in Israel and Western Europe.

