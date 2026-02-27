Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.14), FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $66.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.59 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 12.21%. Energy Recovery updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.500-0.700 EPS.

Management says the business hit an “air pocket” as several large desalination projects delayed, and 2026 guidance assumes three megaprojects (~$25M–$30M) slip into 2027 plus an additional $15M–$25M buffer, leaving revenue cadence back‑end weighted.

as several large desalination projects delayed, and 2026 guidance assumes three megaprojects (~$25M–$30M) slip into 2027 plus an additional $15M–$25M buffer, leaving revenue cadence back‑end weighted. The company is winding down the CO2 retail grocery business, cutting ~20 roles and targeting approximately $7 million of annual OpEx savings to improve margins and conserve capital.

of annual OpEx savings to improve margins and conserve capital. The new PX Q650 is a higher‑flow, higher‑ASP product expected to expand gross margins (priced per plant so fewer units but higher effective ASP), with manufacturing for the device planned to begin in H2 2026 to address larger projects.

is a higher‑flow, higher‑ASP product expected to expand gross margins (priced per plant so fewer units but higher effective ASP), with manufacturing for the device planned to begin in H2 2026 to address larger projects. Energy Recovery is selecting an overseas manufacturing site by end of H1 2026 and expects to phase production starting Q1 2027, with 2026 capital spend guidance of $3M–$6M to support the footprint expansion and potential cost reduction.

to support the footprint expansion and potential cost reduction. Management is investing in the wastewater business (recent sales hires); the segment has shown $10M–$12M historical revenues at mid‑high 60% margins, but near‑term growth hinges on adding reference cases and sales ramp timing.

Shares of ERII stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.14. The company had a trading volume of 121,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,484. Energy Recovery has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $18.32. The firm has a market cap of $536.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.60 and a 200 day moving average of $14.89.

In related news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total value of $224,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 640,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,584,093.40. This represents a 2.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider William Yeung sold 7,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $105,793.05. Following the transaction, the insider owned 90,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,310,925.90. This trade represents a 7.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,260 shares of company stock valued at $374,213. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Energy Recovery by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the third quarter worth $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

ERII has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Energy Recovery in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Loop Capital set a $18.20 target price on Energy Recovery in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Energy Recovery in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Recovery has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.07.

Energy Recovery, Inc (NASDAQ: ERII) is an energy technology company specializing in the design and manufacture of high-efficiency devices that capture and repurpose energy in fluid-handling applications. The company’s core offering, the Pressure Exchanger® (PX®) device, enables seawater reverse osmosis (SWRO) desalination plants to recover and reuse hydraulic energy that would otherwise be lost during brine discharge. By integrating PX technology into desalination processes, Energy Recovery helps operators significantly reduce the energy consumption and operating costs of producing fresh water from seawater or brackish sources.

In addition to desalination solutions, Energy Recovery has expanded its portfolio to serve the oil and gas sector through turbocharger systems that improve the energy efficiency of hydraulic fracturing operations.

