Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Stock Price Expected to Rise, HC Wainwright Analyst Says

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $26.75 to $27.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.60% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Energy Fuels in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm raised Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley Financial lifted their price objective on Energy Fuels to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.94.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.87. 4,811,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,172,150. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.03. Energy Fuels has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $27.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.63 and a beta of 1.45.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 124.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.84%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alex G. Morrison sold 38,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $556,604.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 110,878 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,772.96. The trade was a 25.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy James Carstens sold 59,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total transaction of $889,738.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 107,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,004.55. The trade was a 35.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UUUU. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in Energy Fuels by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 30,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Energy Fuels by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Energy Fuels by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Energy Fuels by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc (NYSE American: UUUU) is a U.S.-based mineral resources company focused on the production and processing of uranium, rare earth elements and other strategic minerals. The company’s core business activity centers on supplying nuclear fuel to power generators, leveraging a diversified portfolio of conventional and in-situ recovery (ISR) uranium mines located primarily on the Colorado Plateau, in Wyoming and in Texas.

At the heart of Energy Fuels’ operations is the White Mesa Mill in southeastern Utah, the only conventional uranium-vanadium mill currently permitted and operating in the United States.

