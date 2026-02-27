Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.1350 and last traded at $11.99, with a volume of 105581 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.97.

ENLAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Enel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Enel to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Enel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $121.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.82.

Enel S.p.A. is a multinational energy company headquartered in Rome, Italy. It specializes in the generation, distribution and sale of electricity and gas, serving residential, commercial and industrial customers. Enel’s business activities encompass both conventional thermal power plants and a growing portfolio of renewable energy assets, including wind, solar, hydroelectric and geothermal installations. The company also provides advanced energy management services, electric vehicle charging infrastructure and demand response solutions.

Founded in 1962 as a state-owned electricity provider, Enel underwent partial privatization starting in the late 1990s and was listed on the Milan Stock Exchange in 1999.

