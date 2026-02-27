Enagas (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Enagas SA Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 531 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.8550.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Enagas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Enagas to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Enagas in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell”.

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.99.

Enagás is Spain’s primary natural gas transmission company, specializing in the development, operation and maintenance of high-pressure gas pipeline networks and regasification terminals. The company manages over 12,000 kilometers of gas pipelines across the country and operates six strategic regasification plants, enabling the efficient receipt and redistribution of liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports. Enagás also provides technical management and system operator services, ensuring the stability and security of the national gas grid under a regulated framework.

Founded in 1972 to coordinate Spain’s burgeoning gas infrastructure, Enagás was partially privatized and listed on the Madrid Stock Exchange in 2002, becoming a constituent of the IBEX 35 index.

