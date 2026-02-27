Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 7,286 shares, an increase of 128.4% from the January 29th total of 3,190 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,416 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,416 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Eltek Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ELTK opened at $8.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.65 and a beta of 0.66. Eltek has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $12.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Eltek in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eltek

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eltek stock. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 96,209 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000. CSM Advisors LLC owned 1.43% of Eltek at the end of the most recent quarter. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eltek Company Profile

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also provides high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards. It primarily serves medical technology, defense and aerospace, industrial, telecom, and networking equipment industries, as well as contract electronic manufacturers.

