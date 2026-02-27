Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 53.10% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $96.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.07 million.

Ellington Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EFC traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,046,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,307. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.64, a current ratio of 50.60 and a quick ratio of 50.60. Ellington Financial has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $14.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.48.

Ellington Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.5%. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is 126.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ellington Financial

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the third quarter worth $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 227.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Ellington Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, one8zero8 LLC bought a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial, Inc (NYSE: EFC) is a mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on generating attractive risk-adjusted returns through investments in residential and commercial mortgage-related assets. Established in 2013, the company is externally managed by Ellington Financial Management, L.P., a subsidiary of Ellington Management Group, an alternative asset management firm. EFC’s core strategy centers on actively acquiring and managing agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgage servicing rights, residential whole loans, and other structured finance instruments, including asset-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS).

The company employs leverage and structured financing tools—such as repurchase agreements and secured credit facilities—to enhance portfolio yield while maintaining focus on risk mitigation.

