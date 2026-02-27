Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Position Decreased by MGB Wealth Management LLC

MGB Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. MGB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Steph & Co. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 290.0% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 263.6% during the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
- Positive Sentiment: RBC Capital initiated coverage of LLY with an Outperform rating and $1,250 price target, citing Lilly’s obesity franchise as likely to dominate through 2030 — a vote of confidence that supports multiple‑year growth expectations. RBC Capital Initiates Eli Lilly (LLY), Cites Long-Term Leadership in Obesity Market
- Positive Sentiment: Detailed ACHIEVE‑3/Phase 3 results show oral orforglipron outperformed oral semaglutide on A1C and weight loss; Lilly has submitted filings in 40+ countries and is eyeing potential U.S. action for obesity in Q2 — this readout is the primary near‑term catalyst for revenue upside. Lilly’s oral GLP-1, orforglipron, delivered superior blood sugar control and weight loss
- Positive Sentiment: Local permits approved for a $77M expansion of Lilly’s Concord, NC manufacturing campus — a capacity investment that supports expected higher demand for GLP‑1 products and reduces execution risk from supply constraints. Eli Lilly plans $77M expansion of manufacturing campus in Concord
- Positive Sentiment: High‑profile endorsements and analyst upgrades — including Jim Cramer recommending Lilly over Novo and Guggenheim nudging its price target higher — are pushing investor sentiment toward Lilly as the GLP‑1 sector consolidates. Jim Cramer Recommends Eli Lilly over Novo Nordisk Guggenheim adjusts price target on Eli Lilly
- Neutral Sentiment: BofA and other brokers argue Novo Nordisk’s recent GLP‑1 list‑price moves shouldn’t materially dent Lilly’s U.S. franchise, tempering fears of a price war — this helps explain resilient analyst views despite industry noise. Eli Lilly (LLY) Seen Resilient as BofA Downplays Novo Nordisk GLP-1 Price Impact
- Neutral Sentiment: Reuters and other outlets published additional safety/side‑effect details from the orforglipron diabetes trial — important for regulatory review but not showing any immediate red flags that would derail approval plans. Eli Lilly reports additional data on weight-loss pill from diabetes trial
- Negative Sentiment: Industry pricing pressure from Novo’s recent GLP‑1 list‑price cuts remains a potential headwind for gross‑to‑net and pricing dynamics; if rivals deepen price competition, margin expansion could be constrained over time. Eli Lilly stock down as Novo cuts GLP-1 prices
Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $1,022.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $964.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.39. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $1,133.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,053.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $925.14.
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 102.94% and a net margin of 31.66%.The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.15%.
Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.
