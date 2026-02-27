Efinity Token (EFI) One Day Volume Tops $512.10

Efinity Token (EFI) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. One Efinity Token token can now be bought for about $0.0422 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Efinity Token has a total market cap of $3.67 million and approximately $512.10 worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Efinity Token has traded 83.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Efinity Token Profile

Efinity Token launched on March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,915,139 tokens. The official message board for Efinity Token is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity. The official website for Efinity Token is efinity.io. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Efinity Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity, which is focused on being an NFT highway and not a general computing blockchain. The primary function of the token is for creating, transferring, and purchasing NFTs. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to be minimal and stay in the background, so users can enjoy their NFTs without worrying about how the network operates.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Efinity Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Efinity Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

