Eaton Vance High Income Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:EVYM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.19

Eaton Vance High Income Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:EVYM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1913 per share on Thursday, March 5th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th.

Eaton Vance High Income Municipal ETF Stock Performance

EVYM traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.87. 3,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,154. Eaton Vance High Income Municipal ETF has a one year low of $46.11 and a one year high of $51.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.70.

About Eaton Vance High Income Municipal ETF

The Eaton Vance High Income Municipal ETF (EVYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund actively invests in US municipal debt that are exempt from federal income tax, primarily having a below investment grade rating and maturities with ten or more years. Securities are selected based on issuers creditworthiness. EVYM was launched on Feb 25, 2025 and is issued by Eaton Vance.

