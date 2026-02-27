Eaton Vance High Income Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:EVYM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.19

Eaton Vance High Income Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:EVYM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1913 per share on Thursday, March 5th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th.
Eaton Vance High Income Municipal ETF Stock Performance
EVYM traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.87. 3,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,154. Eaton Vance High Income Municipal ETF has a one year low of $46.11 and a one year high of $51.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.70.
About Eaton Vance High Income Municipal ETF
