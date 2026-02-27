East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Smbc Nikko Sec.

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Smbc Nikko Sec. to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

East Japan Railway Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EJPRY opened at $12.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.46. East Japan Railway has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $13.59.

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter.

About East Japan Railway

East Japan Railway Company (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) is a leading passenger railway operator in Japan, providing commuter, regional and high-speed rail services primarily across the country’s eastern corridor. Best known for its extensive network in the Tokyo metropolitan area, the company operates conventional lines as well as several Shinkansen bullet train routes, connecting the capital with prefectures to the north and northeast. Through its integrated timetable and ticketing systems, East Japan Railway delivers reliable transport solutions for daily commuters, business travelers and domestic tourists.

In addition to rail operations, the company oversees a diversified portfolio of transportation services, including intercity and long-distance bus routes, as well as regional ferry connections in coastal areas.

See Also

