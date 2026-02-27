Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) Issues Earnings Results

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.70 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Eagle Point Income’s conference call:

The company reported weak full-year results with a GAAP net loss of $0.60 per share in Q4 , a FY2025 GAAP return on equity of -0.7% and a total return on the common stock of -15.2%, while NAV fell to $13.31 per share from $14.21.

Recurring cash flows remain robust—Q4 recurring cash flows were $0.79 per share, exceeding regular distributions and expenses by roughly $0.15 per share—and the board declared monthly distributions of $0.11 per share for Q2 2026.

Recurring cash flows remain robust—Q4 recurring cash flows were $0.79 per share, exceeding regular distributions and expenses by roughly $0.15 per share—and the board declared monthly distributions of $0.11 per share for Q2 2026. Management is diversifying beyond CLOs, deploying ~$45 million in Q4 (including $26 million into other credit asset classes ) with a reported weighted average effective yield of 21.6%, seeking higher relative value opportunities.

Capital structure actions aim to lower funding costs and boost NAV: the company repurchased $19 million of common stock at an 18.2% discount (≈$0.14 NAV accretion), fully redeemed Series B preferred, entered a new low-cost revolver, and plans to redeem the 8% Series C preferred.

Capital structure actions aim to lower funding costs and boost NAV: the company repurchased $19 million of common stock at an 18.2% discount (≈$0.14 NAV accretion), fully redeemed Series B preferred, entered a new low-cost revolver, and plans to redeem the 8% Series C preferred. Ongoing market headwinds—spread compression and lower SOFR—reduced CLO Debt and CLO Equity earnings, and elevated CLO refinancings/resets led to $147 million of paydowns and realized losses tied to portfolio repositioning.

Eagle Point Income Stock Down 1.5%

Eagle Point Income stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.86. 63,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,442. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.95. Eagle Point Income has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $16.05.

Eagle Point Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.4%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EIC shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Point Income in a report on Friday. B. Riley Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Eagle Point Income from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Eagle Point Income from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Point Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,992,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Eagle Point Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,546,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Income in the fourth quarter valued at $2,523,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Income by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 119,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 12,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $919,000.

About Eagle Point Income

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Point Income Company (NYSE: EIC) is a closed-end management investment company that primarily invests in the equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations (CLOs). Launched in 2019 and domiciled in Maryland, the company seeks to provide shareholders with high current income and the potential for capital appreciation by focusing on structured credit opportunities. Eagle Point Income maintains a diversified portfolio of CLO equity positions, targeting both seasoned and newly issued transactions across multiple risk profiles.

The company’s investment strategy centers on identifying mispriced or underfollowed CLO tranches, where it believes its team’s deep industry expertise can add value.

