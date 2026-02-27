Dynamix Corp III (NASDAQ:DNMXW) Trading Up 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Dynamix Corp III (NASDAQ:DNMXW – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 46,744 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 49,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.2997.

Dynamix Corp III Stock Up 0.1%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lineage Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in Dynamix Corp III in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Dynamix Corp III in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dynamix Corp III during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Dynamix Corp III during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Governors Lane LP purchased a new position in Dynamix Corp III in the fourth quarter worth $26,000.

Dynamix Corp III Company Profile

We are a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination. We have not selected any business combination target and we have not, nor has anyone on our behalf, initiated any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target.

