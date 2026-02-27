Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Downgraded by Truist Financial to Hold

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DUOL. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a report on Friday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Duolingo from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Evercore reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of Duolingo in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down from $245.00) on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.74.

Duolingo Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

DUOL traded down $20.00 on Friday, hitting $97.45. 14,914,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,837,836. Duolingo has a fifty-two week low of $91.99 and a fifty-two week high of $544.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.18 and its 200 day moving average is $226.19.

In other Duolingo news, insider Natalie Glance sold 3,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.51, for a total transaction of $402,392.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 115,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,096,783.80. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 1,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.26, for a total transaction of $215,307.26. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 30,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,526.70. This trade represents a 5.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 14,939 shares of company stock valued at $1,676,291 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DUOL. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,282,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter valued at $333,000. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth about $331,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duolingo News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Duolingo this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — EPS $0.91 and revenue ~$283M; company reported record user metrics (50M+ DAU) and topped $1B in annual bookings, showing solid underlying demand. Duolingo Q4 & Full-Year Results

Q4 results beat expectations — EPS $0.91 and revenue ~$283M; company reported record user metrics (50M+ DAU) and topped $1B in annual bookings, showing solid underlying demand. Positive Sentiment: Management set an ambitious long-term user goal — targeting ~100M daily active users by 2028 and emphasizing DAU growth over short-term monetization; this could expand the addressable market if execution succeeds. Duolingo targets 100M DAU by 2028

Management set an ambitious long-term user goal — targeting ~100M daily active users by 2028 and emphasizing DAU growth over short-term monetization; this could expand the addressable market if execution succeeds. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst updates — several firms reaffirm neutral/sector‑perform ratings with price targets near $95–$101, while Needham cut its target from $300 to $145 but kept a Buy — signaling varied views on trade‑offs between growth and near‑term profits. Analyst reactions (Benzinga)

Mixed analyst updates — several firms reaffirm neutral/sector‑perform ratings with price targets near $95–$101, while Needham cut its target from $300 to $145 but kept a Buy — signaling varied views on trade‑offs between growth and near‑term profits. Negative Sentiment: Guidance disappointed — FY‑2026 revenue and Q1 bookings guidance came in below Street consensus and management warned of slower bookings as it prioritizes user growth, which was the primary driver of the sell-off. Reuters: softer bookings guidance

Guidance disappointed — FY‑2026 revenue and Q1 bookings guidance came in below Street consensus and management warned of slower bookings as it prioritizes user growth, which was the primary driver of the sell-off. Negative Sentiment: Investor legal risk — multiple shareholder law firms (Faruqi & Faruqi; Johnson Fistel) have launched investigations into Duolingo, increasing legal and reputational uncertainty. Faruqi & Faruqi investigation Johnson Fistel investigation

Investor legal risk — multiple shareholder law firms (Faruqi & Faruqi; Johnson Fistel) have launched investigations into Duolingo, increasing legal and reputational uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Market pressure — elevated short interest (≈23% of float) and a large spike in trading volume magnified downside moves as bearish positioning and stop‑losses accelerated selling.

Duolingo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc (NASDAQ:DUOL) is a technology-driven education company that operates a widely used language-learning platform. Founded in 2011 by Luis von Ahn and Severin Hacker, Duolingo offers a freemium service featuring bite-sized lessons, gamified exercises and adaptive learning algorithms. The company’s core product is its mobile and web application, which supports instruction in more than 40 languages, ranging from widely spoken tongues such as English and Spanish to lesser-taught options including Irish and Swahili.

In addition to its flagship language courses, Duolingo has expanded its product suite to include the Duolingo English Test, an on-demand, computer-based English proficiency exam designed for academic and professional admissions.

Featured Stories

