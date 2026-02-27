DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND) Short Interest Up 130.5% in February

DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 49,836 shares, an increase of 130.5% from the January 29th total of 21,624 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,983 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,983 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $20,302,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 649,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,216,000 after purchasing an additional 300,484 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,981,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 290.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 394,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,260,000 after buying an additional 293,626 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 23.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,368,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,692,000 after acquiring an additional 262,597 shares during the last quarter.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA DBND opened at $46.85 on Friday. DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.92 and a 1-year high of $47.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.49.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1671 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%.

The DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (DBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, fixed income fund comprised of securities from corporate and government issuers, with various credit ratings, and a dollar-weighted average effective portfolio duration of two to eight years. DBND was launched on Mar 31, 2022 and is managed by DoubleLine.

