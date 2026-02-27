Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.25 (ASX:DMP)

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (ASX:DMP – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 120.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.74.
About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises
