Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.25 (ASX:DMP)

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (ASX:DMP – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 120.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.74.

About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Cambodia, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates various stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was founded in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

