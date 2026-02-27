Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Citigroup

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $132.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial set a $156.00 price target on Dollar Tree in a report on Friday, January 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.62.

Shares of DLTR opened at $126.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $61.80 and a 1-year high of $142.40. The stock has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.58.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 30.23% and a negative net margin of 15.40%.The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar Tree has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brent A. Beebe sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total transaction of $274,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 13,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,691. This represents a 13.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree, Inc is a North American discount retailer that operates a portfolio of value-oriented store banners, primarily Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The company’s stores offer a broad assortment of everyday items at low price points, including household essentials, food and snacks, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, seasonal and party goods, home décor, and basic apparel. Dollar Tree’s merchandising strategy emphasizes high-turnover branded and private-label merchandise tailored to budget-conscious consumers, with Family Dollar complementing the chain by offering a wider range of price points and assortment depth in smaller-format neighborhood locations.

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia, Dollar Tree has grown through both organic store openings and acquisitions.

